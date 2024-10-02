Atlanta Dream Fire Coach Tanisha Wright After Three WNBA Seasons
One week after the Atlanta Dream were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs, the team announced Wednesday they are parting ways with coach Tanisha Wright.
Wright took over as the Dream's head coach to start out the 2022 season. The Dream made the playoffs the last two seasons but lost in the first round both times, falling to the Dallas Wings in 2023 and the New York Liberty in '24.
Dan Padover, the Dream's general manager and executive vice president, released a statement on Wednesday announcing the "difficult decision to part ways" with Wright.
"Tanisha was an important contributor in our efforts to rebuild the Dream, and we want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to the Dream over the last three seasons and wish her the best in the future," Padover said. "At this time, we believe a change is needed to lead our players and organization to the next chapter in our efforts to be a top team in the WNBA."
The Dream finished eighth in the WNBA with a 15–25 record this season, which marked the team's worst winning percentage (.375) since Wright took over.
Wright played in the WNBA for 14 seasons from 2005 to '19. She played the majority of her career with the Seattle Storm, followed by shorter stints with the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.