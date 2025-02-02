Bam Adebayo Seated Courtside for A'ja Wilson's Jersey Retirement At South Carolina
A'ja Wilson returned to South Carolina on Sunday to see her No. 22 jersey retired at her alma mater. Wilson, who led the Gamecocks to their first national championship in 2017 and already has a statue of her built in front of the school's basketball arena, now gets to have her jersey hanging in the rafters. The Las Vegas Aces star had a notable guest in attendance for the momentous occasion—Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.
Adebayo sat court-side for Wilson's jersey retirement ceremony, and the two were both dressed in suits with a matching pattern. He sat alongside her parents and Wilson's former South Carolina teammate Allisha Gray.
Wilson and Adebayo have sparked dating rumors since for months, particularly when they were spotted together on multiple occasions during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as both represented the Team USA.
Neither had confirmed their rumored relationship until Sunday, when Wilson appeared to finally acknowledge their relationship by sharing gratitude to her "favorite Olympian from out of town" during her speech.
"I wouldn't be who I am today without the love, support, and sacrifices of so many people. What a blessing to have those most special to me court-side today, especially my favorite Olympian from out of town," Wilson said.
Wilson and Adebayo have formed one of the sport's top power couples with Wilson, the best player in the WNBA and three-time WNBA MVP, and Adebayo, a three-time NBA All-Star.
Though Wilson finally made public acknowledgement of their relationship, it didn't stop her former college coach, Dawn Staley, from joking, "I think Bam Adebayo was here. I don't know why."