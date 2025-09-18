Bam Adebayo Had Funny Line After Girlfriend A'ja Wilson Won Another WNBA Award
A'ja Wilson won her third WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Award on Thursday, but this time she's sharing the honor. That didn't sit well with her boyfriend.
The Las Vegas Aces star center and Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith were named co-winners of the award, and Wilson's boyfriend, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, let his feelings on the matter be known.
After the announcement, Adebayo jumped onto his Threads account and over a picture of Wilson posted, "Can somebody explain Co to me right now..?!?"
That's a solid, supportive boyfriend. There's a reason the pair was named one of the 12 Most Influential Power Couples on SI's 2025 Power List. The 28-year-old Adebayo and the 29-year-old Wilson sparked dating rumors in 2024 and have subtly confirmed it in the year since.
Wilson is a three-time WNBA MVP, winning the award in 2020, 2022, and 2024. She's a leading candidate this season as well, along with Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier. During the regular season, Wilson led the league in points (23.4), rebounds (10.2), and blocks (2.3), while adding 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
The WNBA will announce its MVP Award winner on Sunday.