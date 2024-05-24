Becky Hammon Has Final Word on Caitlin Clark Narrative Around WNBA
In sports, as in life, perception is often reality.
Has it mattered, for instance, that the WNBA has largely embraced Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark wholesale since her May 14 debut? It has not—but the mere idea of pan-WNBA tall poppy syndrome has drawn comment throughout the sports world.
Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon fiercely attacked the suggestion of any league-wide resentment toward the rookie.
"We love Caitlin Clark," Hammon told reporters while center A'ja Wilson laughed in the background. "I think she's amazing. ... We're just doing our job. We're gonna show up. Whoever's on the other team is on the other team."
Hammon, whose two seasons with the Aces have ended in WNBA championships, was adamant.
"I think this narrative of everybody hating on Caitlin Clark, even the Black and white thing—knock it off. It's not there," Hammon said.
She added that Clark was 22 years old and still developing as a player.
"She's a rookie in this league. Back off. Back off," Hammon said.