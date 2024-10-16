SI

Biggest Comebacks in WNBA Finals History

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart looks to drive past Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier during Game 2 of the 2024 WNBA Finals.
The 2024 WNBA Finals featured a record-breaking Game 1, during which the Minnesota Lynx staged a stellar comeback against the New York Liberty in order to steal a win in the series opener. It was tied for the largest comeback ever in a WNBA Finals game as the Lynx grabbed a 1–0 series lead on the road.

The Lynx's comeback tied the all-time record which was set back in 1999 by the Liberty during a Finals bout against the Houston Comets. With that in mind, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the biggest comeback wins in WNBA Finals history.

Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty

18 points, 95–93

Oct. 10, 2024

New York Liberty vs. Houston Comets

18 points, 68–67

Sept. 4, 1999

Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky

14 points, 80–74

Oct. 17, 2021

Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty

12 points, 70–69

Oct. 18, 2023

Phoenix Mercury vs. Houston Comets

12 points, 74–69

Aug. 29, 1998

Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream

12 points, 88–74

Oct. 2, 2011

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx

12 points, 83–71

Oct. 17, 2012

No team has ever overcome a 20-point deficit in a WNBA Finals game, though both the '99 Liberty and 2024 Lynx have come close. Only two of the seven largest comebacks in WNBA Finals history didn't involve one of New York or Minnesota.

Given the even nature of this year's WNBA Finals matchup, it's entirely possible we see another big comeback between the Lynx and Liberty.

Minnesota is seeking its fifth WNBA title, having won four since 2011, in '11, '13, '15 and '17. As for the Liberty, they're looking to capture their first championship and hang a banner at the Barclays Center.

