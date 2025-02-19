WNBA to Boston? Group Led By Donnie Wahlberg, Former NBA ROY Prepping Bid
The WNBA continues to grow at a rapid rate—with interest as high as it's ever been and the league planning to expand to 16 franchises by 2028.
And now? According to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, a team could soon be coming to Boston.
"Boston is taking a significant step closer to a WNBA team," wrote Washburn. "As word came Tuesday that an ownership group led by actor/singer Donnie Wahlberg and former NBA player and Hamilton native Michael Carter-Williams is planning to prepare an offer for an expansion team."
Wahlberg was born and raised in Dorchester, Mass. while Carter Williams—the NBA's 2014 Rookie of the Year—is a native of Hamilton, Mass.
Washburn adds that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has offered support to the group—dubbed "Boston Women's Basketball Partners"—as has Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey:
"Massachusetts is where basketball — both the men’s and women’s game — was invented,” Healey said in a statement to the Globe. "There’s a huge market and enthusiasm here for a WNBA team, and I’d work with anyone to pursue all options to make it happen."
Once the group applies for a team and garners approval from the rest of the league's owners, they would then be subject to an expansion fee. For context, the league's Portland expansion franchise—which will begin play in 2026—paid $125 million. Cleveland—set for play in 2028—will pay $250 million, a WNBA record.
Perhaps the Bruins and Celtics will have another team playing alongside them at Boston's TD Garden in the near future.