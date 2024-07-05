Breanna Stewart Shared Honest Take on Caitlin Clark, Most Impressive WNBA Rookies
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart is spreading the love among WNBA rookies this season.
The reigning league MVP recently joined LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson on the “Best of Both Worlds” podcast and was asked which player in this year’s rookie class has impressed her the most so far.
Stewart couldn’t pick just one first-timer and started to heap praise on two undeniable fan-favorites: Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese.
“Obviously, you know, Caitlin, the way that she’s just come in and continuing to get Indiana back where they were as far as the attendance and stuff like that,” Stewart told Johnson. “You know she has range like no other.”
Stewart continued, “But I think Angel, the way that she is constantly working hard, doing all the dirty work right now, rebounding, steals, making sure that she’s in all the action in whatever way she can help the team.”
The two-time WNBA champion also named Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink, who has unfortunately been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ACL tear, as a rookie who’s been “stuffing the stat sheet.”
Stewart has spoken out about the positive impact of the WNBA rookie class earlier this year, when she praised Clark for bringing national attention to the league and helping the league grow in popularity.
Clark’s Fever and Stewart’s Liberty will face off for the fourth time this season on Saturday, with New York having won each of the previous three matchups by double-digits.