Breanna Stewart Is Eager to Go Head-to-Head With Lynx After Hot Start to Season
The New York Liberty improved to a perfect 9-0 on the season with an 85-66 win over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night in a Commissioner's Cup tilt at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Sabrina Ionescu scored 23 points and added seven assists, while Breanna Stewart had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the 19-point win.
After the game, Stewart caught up with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, and the SportsCenter anchor asked if the star forward had thought at all about her team's undefeated start relative to the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx are also off to a 9-0 start out West, and the two franchises appear to be picking up right where they left off. The Liberty, of course, beat the Lynx last season in the WNBA Finals.
"Yeah, like you said, it's human nature [to see how the Lynx are playing] just wondering who's kinda at the top of the standings," Stewart said. "And also, these are Commissioner Cup games. They're in the West and doing well as well, so we might meet up a little bit sooner than we think."
The final of the Commissioner’s Cup is set for July 1, and has the potential to be the first meeting between the Lynx and the Liberty since their clash in the WNBA Finals last year. Should either team fail to make it to the final, their first regular season matchup of the year will take place on July 30.
Whether it's in the in-season tournament or in the WNBA Finals, there could certainly be games of consequence coming pitting a rematch between the two franchises off to undefeated starts to the season.
We'll find out which team has the upper hand this season sooner rather than later.