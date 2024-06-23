Breanna Stewart Makes WNBA History With Dominant First Half vs. Sparks

Breanna Stewart put up a MONSTER 1st half performance vs. the LA Sparks ⬇️



24 PTS

5 AST

5 BLK

3 STL

8-10 FG

3-5 3PT



She becomes the first player in WNBA History to record 20+ PTS, 5+ AST, & 5+ BLK in a half! pic.twitter.com/Cw2J0AElco