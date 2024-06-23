Breanna Stewart Makes WNBA History With Dominant First Half vs. Sparks
Breanna Stewart had herself an afternoon Saturday at Barclays Center.
During the first half of the New York Liberty's 98–88 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, Stewart tallied 24 points, five assists and five blocks. No other player in WNBA history has registered more than 20 points, five assists and five blocks in a single half.
Stewart also logged three steals and drained eight of her 10 shots from the field in the opening two quarters.
When the game's final buzzer sounded, Stewart had 33 points, seven assists and six blocks, helping the Liberty win for the 10th time in their last 11 games. She is the fourth player in WNBA history to notch at least 30 points, five assists and five blocks in a full game, joining A'ja Wilson (June 9, 2024), Napheesa Collier (June 29, 2023) and Candace Parker (July 9, 2008).
After taking down the Sparks, the Liberty improved to 14–3, just behind the Connecticut Sun (13–2) in terms of winning percentage for first place in the WNBA.
Stewart and the Liberty return to the court Sunday to visit the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center.