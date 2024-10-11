Breanna Stewart Missed a Game-Winning FT and Game-Tying Layup in Game 1 Loss to Lynx
The Minnesota Lynx stole Game 1 of the WNBA Finals beating the New York Liberty 95-93 in overtime on Thursday night. The Lynx trailed by as much as 18 points but finished the game on an unbelievable run to take the lead with 5.1 seconds left in regulation.
After a wild series of plays, bounces and calls, two-time league MVP Breanna Stewart drew a foul with less than a second remaining and walked to the line to shoot two free throws with the Liberty trailing by one.
Stewart nailed the first free throw to ensure overtime, but missed what would have been the game-winner. She was not happy.
Stewart again had a chance to tie or win the game at the end of the overtime period, getting the ball inbounded to her just past the three-point line with 2.6 seconds remaining. Stewart went right to the basket and missed a layup that would have tied the game and send it to double-overtime.
It was a brutal game for Stewart who shot just 6-of-21 from the field. Luckily she's won two WNBA championships, three Olympic gold medals and four NCAA titles so one bad game probably won't bother her. Game 2 is Sunday afternoon.