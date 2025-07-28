Breanna Stewart to Miss Liberty-Wings Matchup Due to Injury
Breanna Stewart left Saturday's Liberty game vs. the Sparks in the first quarter because of a right leg injury. She will now miss Monday night's Liberty contest vs. the Wings for the same reason.
Further tests showed nothing severe being wrong with Stewart's leg, so this is likely a precautionary move. Liberty coach Sandy Brondello did not detail what part of Stewart's right leg is injured, nor did she give an estimated return timeline for the two-time MVP. Stewart is believed to be traveling with the Liberty this week for their four road games.
Monday night would've marked the first meeting between Stewart and No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers. There was a lot of anticipation around watching the two former UConn stars duke it out on the court. The Liberty are scheduled to face the Wings two more times next week, so hopefully Stewart will return to the lineup by then.
Stewart is averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game through 24 starts this season.
The Liberty currently hold the No. 2 spot in the WNBA with a 17-7 record. The team is 3.5 games behind the league-leading Lynx with their 22-5 record. The Wings, on the other hand, sit in 12th place with a 7-19 record.