Brittney Griner Had to be Held Back From Ref After Getting Ejected vs. Wings
Things got a bit testy during the third quarter of Wednesday night's Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings game, when Dream center Brittney Griner had to be held back from a referee and was eventually ejected from the game.
Just a few minutes into the second half, Griner was called for a foul while fighting for a rebound against the Wings' Haley Jones. But the WNBA veteran then approached the official who made the decision and began arguing with her, resulting in a technical.
The center then started following the official around, purportedly bumping into her as she argued, earning her a second tech and an ejection. During the exchange, an Atlanta coach came off the bench and physically held Griner back.
At the time she was tossed, Griner had recorded four points and four rebounds. So far, in her first campaign with the Dream, the 34-year-old is averaging 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on the season.
The Dream would go on to win Wednesday's game, 88-85, bringing their overall record to 16-11.