SI

Brittney Griner Had to be Held Back From Ref After Getting Ejected vs. Wings

Things were testy.

Brigid Kennedy

Griner, #42, had been called for a foul on the preceding play.
Griner, #42, had been called for a foul on the preceding play. / ESPN / X / Screensho
In this story:

Things got a bit testy during the third quarter of Wednesday night's Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings game, when Dream center Brittney Griner had to be held back from a referee and was eventually ejected from the game.

Just a few minutes into the second half, Griner was called for a foul while fighting for a rebound against the Wings' Haley Jones. But the WNBA veteran then approached the official who made the decision and began arguing with her, resulting in a technical.

The center then started following the official around, purportedly bumping into her as she argued, earning her a second tech and an ejection. During the exchange, an Atlanta coach came off the bench and physically held Griner back.

At the time she was tossed, Griner had recorded four points and four rebounds. So far, in her first campaign with the Dream, the 34-year-old is averaging 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on the season.

The Dream would go on to win Wednesday's game, 88-85, bringing their overall record to 16-11.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/WNBA