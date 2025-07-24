Dream's Brittney Griner Honored With Video Tribute in First Return to Phoenix
On Wednesday, Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner made her first return to Phoenix since leaving the Mercury in free agency, and it's safe to say the league vet was feeling the love.
For starters, Griner greeted multiple Mercury staffers as she walked through the tunnel pregame, doling out hugs and fist bumps.
Later, out on the court, Phoenix kicked off the contest with a Griner tribute video that garnered an emotional reaction from the crowd, many members of which also had "Thank you, BG" signs in tow.
And of course, WNBA legend, recent retiree and Griner's former teammate Diana Taurasi was in the house to support her friend, garnering another big cheer from the crowd.
After 11 seasons with the Mercury, Griner shocked the WNBA world when she left for the Dream this past offseason. She is currently there on a one-year deal, and is averaging 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists across 21 games played, not counting Wednesday's contest.