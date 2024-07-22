Mic’d Up Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson Had Funny One-Liners During WNBA All-Star Game
This year’s WNBA All-Star Game brought the heat, entertainment and comedy on Saturday night.
In her highly anticipated All-Star debut, Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark recorded the most assists (10) by a rookie in All-Star Game history. She was dishing dimes left and right—and dishing out some funny comments to her teammates on the court, too.
At one point during the game, Clark told one of her teammates that she was going to “launch a bomb.”
“I’ll launch a bomb soon… before halftime,” Clark promised.
True to her word, she later attempted a deep three from the logo—even Team USA’s Diana Taurasi, who was guarding Clark, appeared to be rooting for Clark’s shot to fall. Despite setting an All-Star Game rookie assists record, Clark would finish with just four points, shooting 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.
Mics also caught Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson telling Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese that she didn’t want to defend her.
“I gotta guard Angel, oh I ain’t guarding you,” Wilson said. “I don’t wanna guard you!”
Wilson went 8-of-13 for 22 points on Saturday, but her efficient solo performance wasn’t enough as Team WNBA would beat Team USA, 117-109, and hand the Olympians a tough loss heading into the Paris games.