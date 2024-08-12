SI

Caitlin Clark Loved ‘Sick’ Gift That Aaron Judge Gave Her at Yankees Game

This was a cool moment between two huge stars.

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark attends a game between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on August 10, 2024 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Rangers 8-0.
Caitlin Clark attends a game between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on August 10, 2024 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Rangers 8-0. / (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark has been enjoying her Olympic break the past few weeks as she's gone to Mexico for vacation, she went on stage at a big country music concert in Indianapolis and over the weekend she stopped by Yankee Stadium for a game.

Clark was also able to get into the Yankees locker room, where Aaron Judge gave her a gift that she rightfully loved.

This video of Judge giving her a pair of his Jordan cleats, which are pretty gigantic, is great. Just two of the biggest-name athletes in the world right now having a good time:

Not a bad little Saturday there for Clark, who will be back in action on the court on Aug. 16 when the Fever host Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury at 7:30 p.m. ET.

