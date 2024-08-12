Caitlin Clark Loved ‘Sick’ Gift That Aaron Judge Gave Her at Yankees Game
This was a cool moment between two huge stars.
Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark has been enjoying her Olympic break the past few weeks as she's gone to Mexico for vacation, she went on stage at a big country music concert in Indianapolis and over the weekend she stopped by Yankee Stadium for a game.
Clark was also able to get into the Yankees locker room, where Aaron Judge gave her a gift that she rightfully loved.
This video of Judge giving her a pair of his Jordan cleats, which are pretty gigantic, is great. Just two of the biggest-name athletes in the world right now having a good time:
Not a bad little Saturday there for Clark, who will be back in action on the court on Aug. 16 when the Fever host Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury at 7:30 p.m. ET.
