Caitlin Clark Joined Country Star Jordan Davis on Stage at Concert, and Fans Loved It
Caitlin Clark has had a break from basketball thanks to not being named to the women's Olympic team and she's taken advantage of that time off by taking a vacation in Mexico, talking about playing some golf, and jumping on stage at a country singer's concert.
That concert scene took place Wednesday night in Indianapolis when Clark and Fever teammate Lexie Hull joined Jordan Davis on stage and fired up the crowd while also doing a little bit of singing.
Fans loved it:
The Indiana Fever don't play again until Aug. 16, and it looks like Clark is rightfully enjoying her time off.
