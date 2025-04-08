Caitlin Clark Addresses Legendary Iowa Scrimmage Against All-Male Practice Team
Given her otherworldly abilities on the basketball court, it's hard to imagine a world where we as fans haven't seen every piece of awe-inspiring Caitlin Clark content possible. But turns out there is, and CC told the story of the moment during her episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.
During the interview, Letterman asked Clark about "one iconic scrimmage" from her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes, which also happened to be a scrimmage "nobody saw," per Clark. "Nobody knows if it actually happened," she quipped, to which Letterman replied, "You know it happened."
The Indiana Fever guard then explained:
"So we have a practice team that's just all guys. They have to be students at the university. They basically just volunteer their time. And I think we were down 15. So we, like, make a couple threes. We cut it to, like, ten. Maybe. I don't even know."
At this point, Letterman stopped Clark to ask her to clarify whether the "we" in that scenario was actually just her. Clark offered a classy reply: "It was me, but the points when to the Iowa Hawkeyes," she clarified, laughing.
"So I think I had 22 points in two minutes was the moral of the story," she concluded, at which point Letterman is understandably aghast.
"It was funny because we had a high school girls' basketball team there that day. So we had a little audience, and we were up in our practice gym, and they were, like, jumping out of their chairs, going crazy. Usually, I never react when something like ... like, I hit a big shot, or ... Like, I do, but never in, like, a shocked way. After my fifth three in a row in, like, a minute, I was like, "Oh my gosh." I couldn't believe it. I was running around, and we ended up winning, and our boy practice players didn't hear the end of it."
Watch that full clip below:
Of course, considering this is the internet, someone has already unearthed—or better yet, resurfaced—a video of the scrimmage in question, which was first referenced in a Wright Thompson ESPN column. You'll want to watch that next.