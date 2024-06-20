Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Shared Priceless Moment During Fun Postgame Exchange
Nothing but good vibes were coming out of the Indiana Fever’s postgame press conference after Wednesday’s 88-81 win over the Washington Mystics.
During the presser, Caitlin Clark, who had six turnovers that night, started to answer a question about her inconsistent passing in the game. She didn’t get very far before Aliyah Boston stepped in to defend her teammate and prevent Clark from putting too much pressure on herself.
“One was a set design where I kind of just assumed Aliyah was gonna be open and I didn’t even really look before I threw it,” Clark said. “So I think just slowing down a little bit…Honestly, I’m trying to remember the other [missed passes].”
“It’s okay, it’s alright,” Boston interrupted. “Don’t worry. You look at Caitlin and you look at the way she passes the ball, and so sometimes things are gonna happen that way and that’s okay. We’re not going to let her hang her head, we’re not going to hang our head over any missed passes.”
“We’re still continuing to gel together,” continued Boston. “And we know that she’s a great passer, so if she thinks she can get that ball there, she’s going to throw it. And if I miss it, then it’s—we’re good. We’re alright.”
Boston put up 22 points against the Mystics while Clark finished with her second career double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds), becoming the first WNBA rookie guard to score multiple double-doubles in a season in 17 years. She currently leads WNBA rookies with 16.3 points and 6.2 assists per game.
Both Boston and Clark’s big nights helped the Fever clinch their fifth win of the last seven games. The Fever (5-10) will play the Atlanta Dream on the road on Friday.