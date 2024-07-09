SI

Caitlin Clark Starred in Aliyah Boston's Funny Workout Video, and Fans Loved It

Andy Nesbitt

Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Indiana Fever had some fun in the weight room this week.
Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Indiana Fever had some fun in the weight room this week. /
In this story:

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever got off to a slow start this year, losing their first five games of the former Iowa star's rookie season. They have since found their groove, however, and have won six of their last 10 games, including a huge, 83-78, victory over the New York Liberty last Sunday.

Clark, who had a triple-double in that win, has become more and more comfortable on the court in her first WNBA season. She's also having more and more fun with her teammates off the floor.

For proof of that, check out this funny workout video Aliyah Boston shared this week, which shows Clark and the rest of her Fever teammates goofing around while getting in some good work in the weight room.

Fans loved it:

The Fever's next game is Wednesday afternoon at home against the Washington Mystics.

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the Assistant Managing Editor of Audience Engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking & Trending News Team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. He has been working in sports media for over 20 years, appearing on Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe, and NBC Sports. He’s a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA