Caitlin Clark Starred in Aliyah Boston's Funny Workout Video, and Fans Loved It
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever got off to a slow start this year, losing their first five games of the former Iowa star's rookie season. They have since found their groove, however, and have won six of their last 10 games, including a huge, 83-78, victory over the New York Liberty last Sunday.
Clark, who had a triple-double in that win, has become more and more comfortable on the court in her first WNBA season. She's also having more and more fun with her teammates off the floor.
For proof of that, check out this funny workout video Aliyah Boston shared this week, which shows Clark and the rest of her Fever teammates goofing around while getting in some good work in the weight room.
Fans loved it:
The Fever's next game is Wednesday afternoon at home against the Washington Mystics.