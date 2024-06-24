Caitlin Clark Talks Possibility of Teaming Up With Angel Reese in WNBA All-Star Game
As the rising faces of women’s basketball, rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will be competing against each other in the same league for years to come. The upcoming WNBA All-Star Game, set to take place in Phoenix on July 20, could add an interesting wrinkle to their rivalry—namely, the exciting prospect of Clark and Reese sharing the court instead of squaring off on it.
“A lot of hypotheticals—I think both of us would probably tell you our focus is definitely on playing basketball,” Clark said when asked about potentially playing with Reese in the All-Star Game. “If that works out for the both of us, great. It’d be a lot of fun, we’ve never played together… She’s having a tremendous season, and if that was to happen, I’m sure people would love it.”
Reese recently edged Clark in the third iteration of their rivalry this season as the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever in a thrilling 88-87 victory on Sunday. However, Clark’s Fever still holds the series lead having won the previous two matchups against Chicago. Prior to the WNBA, Reese and Clark faced off five times at the collegiate level (Reese representing Maryland and LSU; Clark representing Iowa) and broke several viewership records in the process.
In this year’s All-Star Game, the WNBA All-Star team will play against the United States 5-on-5 national team slated to compete in the Paris Olympics. Both Clark and Reese were left off of Team USA’s roster, which means the two rookies would don the same jersey if voted as All-Stars.
The WNBA All-Star selection process includes a combination of voting from fans (50%), current WNBA players (25%) and the media (25%). The top 10 candidates will be named to the All-Star squad after voting ends on June 29. Clark and Reese currently sit in the top 10 of early fan voting at second (216,427 votes) and seventh place (118,490 votes), respectively.