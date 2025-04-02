Caitlin Clark Had the Best Reaction to Dude Perfect’s Long-Distance Trick Shot
Caitlin Clark is used to wowing fans with incredible shots from long range but recently she was the one in awe as she had a front row seat to one of the wildest trick shots you'll ever see.
Clark, the Indiana Fever star who will soon start her second season in the WNBA, joined the Dude Perfect crew for a video shoot at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. She and Tyler Toney from Dude Perfect walked high up into the stands and then Toney fired a one-handed shot at the basket.
While the shot was just insane, Clark's reaction to it was pretty, well, perfect:
Too good.
