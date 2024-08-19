Caitlin Clark Had the Most Savage Move After Blocking Opponent’s Shot
Clark let her know about this one.
Caitlin Clark has been on fire since coming back from the WNBA's Olympic break, including setting a new league record for assists, but one of her plays on the defensive end of the floor in Sunday's win might be one of her coolest moments of her rookie season.
In case you missed it, Clark, who had 23 points and nine assists in the Fever's 92-75 win over the Seattle Storm, was guarding Sami Whitcomb as she tried to get to the hoop. Clark then blocked Whitcomb's shot and had something to say to her before collecting the ball and heading up court.
This was too good:
After a slow start, Clark seems to be doing just fine in the WNBA. And it seems like she's just going to get better. On both ends of the floor.
