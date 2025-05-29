Caitlin Clark Stayed Plenty Busy Despite Not Playing in Fever Game
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is set to miss a minimum of two weeks with a left quad strain, but the injury isn't stopping her from interacting with fans.
Ahead of the Fever's 7:30 p.m. tip-off against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night, the star was seen signing autographs and taking photos with fans for nearly twelve minutes at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena.
Indiana's social media team recorded the entire string of interactions and posted the video to their X (formerly Twitter) account. Take a look:
Clark could also be seen smiling from ear-to-ear, taking photos as her teammates during warmups:
Some truly wholesome stuff from the WNBA's brightest star.
Clark is averaging 19 points per game over the Fever's first four contests this season and is also leading the league in assists per game with 9.3. She'll be missed as Indiana attempts to improve on their 2-2 record to start the 2025 season.