Caitlin Clark Celebrates Her Birthday With Generous Donation to Iowa, Indiana Schools
Caitlin Clark is celebrating her 23rd birthday on Wednesday, and she chose to make a generous donation through her Caitlin Clark Foundation as a birthday gift.
The Indiana Fever guard donated 22,000 books—in honor of the number she wears—to schools in Iowa and Indiana, representing both places she's lived and teams she's played for. She dontated the books through Scholastic. The books will be sent to schools with kids in kindergarten through eighth grade.
"I remember picking out the books from the Scholastic flyer and how empowering that was for me as a child, and how motivated I was to read," Clark said in a news release announcing the donation. "I want to help kids have the same experience, to develop their reading skills and open their imaginations to dream big."
The children and schools will definitely be grateful for Clark's generosity. The donation was sparked by Clark's goal of helping child literacy rates across the country, something Scholastic focuses on in its Literacy Champions campaign.