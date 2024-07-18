Caitlin Clark Had Classy Message After Breaking WNBA Assists Record in Loss to Wings
Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark had an incredibly humble reaction to breaking the WNBA single-game assists record in Wednesday’s 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings.
Clark finished with 19 assists, surpassing Courtney Vandersloot’s previous all-time league record of 18 assists in a single game. Following her historic performance, Clark shared her thoughts on what it felt like to add yet another WNBA feat to her extensive record collection.
“She’s gonna say it means nothing,” Fever teammate Aliyah Boston said before Clark could answer the question posed by a reporter. “But I think it’s pretty cool. I think that’s pretty cool. So, sorry."
Clark paused for a moment, taken aback by Boston’s praise, before giving her classy reaction to setting the new assists record.
“I mean, I just try to set my teammates up for success,” Clark said. “I think at times I can almost over-pass, and there probably could have been a few times where instead of passes that lead to turnovers that I may have, I can probably shoot the ball. But especially with AB, I’m just looking to set her up so much, my eyes are always on a post player whether that’s AB or whoever’s in the game at the time.”
As Clark notes, she has struggled with turnovers this year, giving up six in Wednesday’s loss. Along with being the WNBA assists record leader, Clark also set the all-time record for most turnovers in a single season last week.
That being said, Clark’s unparalleled offensive production can’t be ignored, especially with the Rookie of the Year race heating up. Heading into Wednesday’s game, Clark had scored or assisted on 849 of the Fever’s 2,033 points this season (41.8%), per ESPN’s Rebecca Lobo, the highest percentage of team points by any player this season.