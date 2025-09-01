Caitlin Clark Had the Creepiest Photobomb of the WNBA Season
Caitlin Clark once again wasn't able to play on Sunday night as her groin injury kept her out of action for the 18th straight game, but she was still able to have some fun after the Fever's 75-63 loss to the Valkyries in San Francisco.
Clark had a few of her former Iowa teammates, Gabbie Marshall and Jada Gyamfi, in attendance at the Chase Center, and following the game they hung out on the court and took some pictures together.
The best one came courtesy of a hilariously creepy photobomb by Clark. Check out the face she made while sneaking in behind Marshall and Gyamfi:
That's too funny.
The Fever are hoping that Clark can return to the lineup soon, as they have just four games left in the regular season. They currently own the eighth and final playoff spot but are in a tight race with three other teams.
While Clark hasn't been able to play since mid-July, it's nice to see she's still able to have some fun and not take life too seriously.