SI

Netflix Shares Release Date and More for Caitlin Clark's David Letterman Interview

We're already seated for this convo.

Brigid Kennedy

Caitlin Clark during an interview with David Letterman.
Caitlin Clark during an interview with David Letterman. / Netflix / X / Screensho
In this story:

Caitlin Clark fans, you'll love this one.

Months after the initial news of the pair's conversation dropped, Netflix has shared a release date for David Letterman's interview with WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark, as well as a new clip of the two together.

Clark joined Letterman for his lecture series at Ball State University back in December, and the conversation was recorded for an episode of the host's Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Said episode will be premiering on April 8, per a Netflix social media post on Monday.

In an accompanying clip, Clark and Letterman discuss the highs and lows of the guard's highly competitive nature, which "sometimes that's good, sometimes that's bad," Clark explains. "Like when I'm just playing a casual card game with my family or my friends and then everybody hates me by the end of the night."

Watch that full moment, which spawned some laughs, below:

Letterman is one of the best interviewers of our time, and Clark is already one of the best basketball players of her generation, so this will surely be a fabulous conversation. Consider us already seated for this convo.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/WNBA