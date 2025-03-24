Netflix Shares Release Date and More for Caitlin Clark's David Letterman Interview
Caitlin Clark fans, you'll love this one.
Months after the initial news of the pair's conversation dropped, Netflix has shared a release date for David Letterman's interview with WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark, as well as a new clip of the two together.
Clark joined Letterman for his lecture series at Ball State University back in December, and the conversation was recorded for an episode of the host's Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.
Said episode will be premiering on April 8, per a Netflix social media post on Monday.
In an accompanying clip, Clark and Letterman discuss the highs and lows of the guard's highly competitive nature, which "sometimes that's good, sometimes that's bad," Clark explains. "Like when I'm just playing a casual card game with my family or my friends and then everybody hates me by the end of the night."
Watch that full moment, which spawned some laughs, below:
Letterman is one of the best interviewers of our time, and Clark is already one of the best basketball players of her generation, so this will surely be a fabulous conversation. Consider us already seated for this convo.