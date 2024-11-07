Caitlin Clark Books Lucrative Gig With Late Night TV Icon David Letterman
Caitlin Clark is keeping herself busy during her first WNBA offseason. She welcomed the Indiana Fever's new coach Stephanie White, she went to multiple nights at Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" and she's worked on her golf game (and got a hole-in-one). It doesn't stop there.
The WNBA Rookie of the Year will join late night legend David Letterman at Ball State University on Monday, Dec. 2, the university announced. Clark's appearance will be part of the "David Letterman Distinguished Professional Lecture and Workshop Series," which is something the Ball State alum started in 2007. He brings notable figures from all sorts of backgrounds to speak to him in front of an audience.
It's fitting that Letterman will bring on the WNBA phenom to the university in Indiana as she is the Fever's star player. Clark broke multiple league records during her first season, including rookie records for the most points scored (769), most three-pointers (122) and most assists (337), which was also the WNBA single-season record.
This won't be their first meeting. Letterman saw Clark in action in August at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and they met after the game.
Fans will have a chance to purchase tickets for the event at a later date.