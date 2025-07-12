Caitlin Clark Dazzles in Brilliant End-to-End Play in Fever's Win vs. Dream
The Indiana Fever are back to winning ways with Caitlin Clark looking more and more like herself after missing a stretch of games due to a nagging groin injury.
In Friday night's 99-82 win over the Atlanta Dream, Clark helped lift the Fever to their 10th win of the season with 12 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Though the second-year guard hasn't yet overcome her long-range shooting slump—she went 1 for 7 from three-point land and has gone 4 for 35 from three in her last five games—she did put together a cool new highlight late in her team's victory.
In the fourth quarter with the Fever holding a double-digit lead over the Dream, Clark showed off her defensive prowess with a big stop against Dream guard Jordin Canada and managed to come away with the ball for a fast break.
Clark then dribbled down the court, picked her head up and found teammate Aliyah Boston with an effortless lob inside, who finished the easy layup.
Check out that brilliant end-to-end sequence below:
It's the kind of dynamic play that fans witnessed game after game during Clark's historic rookie season, and could serve as a positive sign that the Fever superstar is slowly but surely finding her groove. Up next for the Fever (10-10) is a home matchup against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Sunday afternoon.