Caitlin Clark Hit Two of the Most Ridiculous Threes of Her Career Late in Loss
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever dropped their first game of the season Tuesday night, falling to the Atlanta Dream, 91-90, after Clark somehow didn't get to touch the ball on the final possession.
Still, the WNBA star finished the evening with 27 points and made some more impressive history in the process.
Clark nailed five three-pointers in the loss, including two of the coolest shots of her career on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter that quickly got the Fever back into the game.
Look at where she shot these from:
She made both of those shots look way too easy.
Clark and the Fever will look to get some revenge against the Dream on Thursday night when they square off again, this time in Atlanta.
