Caitlin Clark Hit Two of the Most Ridiculous Threes of Her Career Late in Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Clark had 27 points in the Fever's loss to the Dream.
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever dropped their first game of the season Tuesday night, falling to the Atlanta Dream, 91-90, after Clark somehow didn't get to touch the ball on the final possession.

Still, the WNBA star finished the evening with 27 points and made some more impressive history in the process.

Clark nailed five three-pointers in the loss, including two of the coolest shots of her career on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter that quickly got the Fever back into the game.

Look at where she shot these from:

She made both of those shots look way too easy.

Clark and the Fever will look to get some revenge against the Dream on Thursday night when they square off again, this time in Atlanta.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

