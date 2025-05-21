Caitlin Clark Only Needed 42 Career Games to Make Impressive WNBA HIstory
In only the second game of her second WNBA season, Caitlin Clark broke another record. In the Indiana Fever's close 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream Tuesday, Clark dropped 27 points and dished 11 assists.
It was her sixth career game—out of just 42—where she put up at least 25 points and 10 assists, the most of any player in WNBA history. She passed New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who has five games with 25 points and 10 assists in the midst of her sixth WNBA season. So while the record could flip-flop between the two throughout the year, it's an impressive feat nonetheless.
Ionescu has played 144 games in her career and last had a game with 25 points and 10 assists last season, when she dropped 26 points and 11 assists against the Atlanta Dream. That game came mere weeks before Clark had 29 points and 13 assists against the Washington Mystics, the first game with at least 25 points and 10 assists in her career.
Since then, the feat has become a fairly common occurrence for Clark. In the time that Clark has amassed all six of her 25/10 games, Odyssey Sims is the only other player in the WNBA to reach the mark, putting up 26 points and 10 assists for the Los Angeles Sparks against the Dallas Wings last season.
Despite Clark’s impressive numbers, the Fever suffered a tough defeat Tuesday to the Dream. Clark inbounded the ball for a game-winning shot attempt in the final seconds, but a midrange jumper from Natasha Howard rimmed out. Indiana dropped to 1-1 early in the 2025 season with a shot at revenge against the Dream in their next game Thursday in Atlanta.