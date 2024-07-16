SI

Caitlin Clark to be Featured on NASCAR Hood During Brickyard 400 Race

Madison Williams

Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Caitlin Clark has become one of the biggest names in women's basketball in the last couple years, and her stardom is transcending into other sports.

Panini America and Stewart-Haas Racing announced on Tuesday that the hood of a car at NASCAR's Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis this weekend will sport an image of Clark during her Iowa Hawkeye days. Josh Berry, who is leading the points for NASCAR Cup Series rookie-of-the-year, will drive the car sporting Clark. It's fitting as Clark is in the running for being named the WNBA Rookie of the Year, too.

This design comes after Panini America, the trading cards company, just released a Clark collection featuring a “Raining 3s” design that is on Berry's car.

The race will take place in Indianapolis, where Clark plays for the Indiana Fever in her rookie season. However, this weekend will mark the WNBA's All-Star Weekend, where Clark was named part of Team WNBA. She will be in Phoenix for the festivities instead of watching the NASCAR race in Indianapolis.

