Caitlin Clark, Fever Teammates Had Hilarious Reactions to Old Pictures of Themselves
There's a mini-trend going on right now in the WNBA where franchise's social media teams are surprising players by asking them to sign old pictures of themselves. The Phoenix Mercury appear to have been the first to do it and the results were gold with players having reactions that were a mix of horror, embarassment and delight. Basically everything you could ask for as a viewer.
The Indiana Fever tried it this week with some equally-amusing results. Highlights include Grace Berger having to tell a teammate a dog from her childhood picture had died, Erica Wheeler not being able to get past the length of a t-shirt and a split-second appearance by Aliyah Boston suggesting she did not sign her picture.
Caitlin Clark in particular seemed quite pleased with the picture of a young version of herself holding a basketball saying, "Gosh, I'm so cute."
Let's hope this trend crosses over to other sports because it really is an incredibly amusing and humanizing moment when these athletes are confronted with the people they once were.