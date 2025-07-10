Caitlin Clark Had Brutally Honest Four-Word Message About Her Team After Ugly Loss
The good news for the Indiana Fever on Wednesday was that Caitlin Clark returned to action after missing the previous five games with a groin injury. The bad news for the team was that they came out extremely flat at home against the Golden State Valkyries and got blown out, 80-61, to fall to 9-10 on the season.
Clark had 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-5 from three-point land. The entire Fever team had a dreadful shooting performance, as they shot a season-worst 30.9% and only hit 22.2% of their three-point attempts.
Clark summed up the team's performance with a brutally honest statement, per the Indy Star, saying: "Nobody played well today."
Clark broke down the struggles from the weekday matinee game, saying the Fever basically struggled at everything, which was pretty accurate.
“I thought we played with energy in the first five minutes, and then when they kind of went on their first run, it deflated us a little bit, which I'm not really sure why. But the offense, I think for us, it starts on defense, and we struggled scouting report wise, we struggled personnel. We struggled to do what the coaches asked of us. And then overall, they just played with more energy and effort. Those are the things that just can't happen. It's every single person on our team. Nobody played well today.”
The Fever will look to rebound Friday night when they host the Atlanta Dream at 7:30 p.m. ET.