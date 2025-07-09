Caitlin Clark Had Heated Words for Ref Early In Her First Game Back From Injury
Caitlin Clark made her return to action Wednesday afternoon after missing the previous five games with a groin injury and things did not go well for her or the Indiana Fever as Clark finished with just 10 points in an 80-61 loss to the Golden State Valkyries.
Clark, who went 4-of-12 from the floor and hit two of the five three-pointers, had a heated moment with one of the refs in the first quarter after she fell to the ground while dribbling the ball up court. She wasn't happy that there wasn't a foul called and let the official know that both while she was on the floor and then as she walked off the court when a timeout was called.
Here's that moment:
That fall looked a lot like the one Clark took in Seattle a few weeks ago when she suffered her groin injury. She appeared to be fine after this one, as she went on to log 25 minutes in the loss.
Indiana is now 9-10 on the year.