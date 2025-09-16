Caitlin Clark Had a Super Fired-Up Message Ahead of Fever’s Home Playoff Game
When the Fever face off against the Dream in Tuesday night's playoff game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Caitlin Clark wants to hear the crowd roar.
The Fever dropped the first game of their best-of-three series against Atlanta but could tie it up in Game 2, which is set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. The postseason matchup marks Indiana's first home playoff game since 2016, yet it won't be quite the same without Clark taking the court.
Clark, who's missed the majority of her Year 2 campaign, has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a nagging groin injury, but she still made the time to send a fierce message to the Fever faithful ahead of the game.
"Whoo! First [home] playoff game since 2016," Clark said, in a video shared by the Fever social media team. "I need to see every single person in Indianapolis, whether you're inside the arena, could be outside the arena, I don't care. Show up. Get loud for my teammates. We need to get a dub, and we're taking it back to Atlanta. Let's go!"
Spoken like a true superstar teammate.
Clark also hilariously commented on the video on Instagram and wrote, "Muted myself."
Though the reigning Rookie of the Year hasn't played since mid-July, Clark has found sweet ways to continue supporting the Fever amid her injury absence. A new video shows her going around and hyping up her teammates before Sunday's Game 1 between the Fever and Dream, which Indiana lost 80-68.