Caitlin Clark Shares Disappointing Injury Update As Regular Season Nears Its Close
Caitlin Clark's second WNBA season has come to an unfortunate close.
The two-time All-Star and last year's Rookie of the Year posted that she won't be returning to the floor this season as the Fever are competing for one of the league's last playoff spots with just three regular-season games to go. Clark hasn't played for Indiana since before the All-Star break on July 13, and only played in 13 games this season as she dealt with ailments to her groin and quad.
"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season," Clark wrote on her X account Thursday evening. "I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty.
"This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the playoffs."
The superstar guard was seen participating in non-contract drills and 5-on-0 work earlier this week during the Fever's shootaround prior to a game against the Mercury which was seen as a positive step in her recovery. Two days later, she says her season is unfortunately over.
Fever general manager Amber Cox noted that time was not on Clark or the team's side, but Indiana is "looking forward" to having their star guard back to start next season.
“Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court but, ultimately, time is not on our side,” Cox said in a team-issued statement following the news. “While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remains our top priority. We are looking forward to having her back at full strength to start the 2026 season.”
Clark ends her second season averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and five rebounds per game over the 13 appearances.