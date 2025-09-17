SI

Caitlin Clark Took Four-Word Shot at Refs on Instagram After Fever's Win Over Dream

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark loved rooting on her Fever teammates during their playoff win over the Dream on Tuesday night.
The Indiana Fever kept their season alive Tuesday night with a 77-60 victory over the Dream in Game 2 of their playoff series. Next up will be a decisive Game 3 in Atlanta on Thursday, with the winner of that one advancing to the next round.

Caitlin Clark once again watched the win from the sidelines, as she has been ruled out of the playoffs with a groin injury that has kept her off the court since mid July.

The WNBA star couldn't help her teammates out on the court but she did everything she could to fire them up from sidelines as she was seen being the best hype woman throughout the game.

After the game she took a shot at the refs on Instagram, writing this four-word reply to the Fever's celebratory post: "Refs couldn't stop us."

The WNBA probably won't like seeing that but Fever fans most likely loved that message from their injured star guard.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way for the Fever with her game-high 19 points.

The Fever have been crushed by injuries this season. It would be quite the story if they're somehow able to win Game 3 and advance.

It's clear Clark will be ready to give all she has on the sideline for that one, and then maybe she'll bring that same energy to social media after the game, as well.

