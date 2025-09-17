SI

Caitlin Clark Was Fever's Biggest Hype Woman During Huge Game 2 Win Over Dream

Clark may be out for the season, but that didn't stop her from jumping up and down on the sidelines on Tuesday night.

Madison Williams

Fever star Caitlin Clark cheered her teammates on from the bench in the playoffs.
Fever star Caitlin Clark cheered her teammates on from the bench in the playoffs. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Fever took Game 2 of their first round playoff series vs. the Dream on Tuesday night, winning 77–60 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Caitlin Clark, the 2024 Rookie of the Year, was on the sidelines during the contest, though, after she was shut down for the rest of the season with a groin injury that's bothered her since July. Clark has quickly become the Fever's biggest hype woman as she cheers her teammates on from the bench rather than alongside them on the court.

Shortly after the Fever notched their first win in the playoff series, Clark posted a couple fired up messages on X, formerly known as Twitter. First, she thanked the Indiana fans for keeping Gainbridge Fieldhouse loud and alive.

"Shoutout the fans!!! Gainbridge was LOUD!" Clark wrote with three heart emojis.

Then, Clark reposted a video of the buzzer beater Lexie Hull hit at the end of the third quarter, which had the Fever bench and crowd on their feet. Clark can be seen jumping up and down in excitement on the sidelines.

"Can’t explain what I felt in this moment," she wrote on X.

We love a supportive teammate.

The Fever will need to win Game 3 in Atlanta on Thursday night in order to stay alive and advance in the playoffs.

