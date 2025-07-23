Caitlin Clark, Fever Were So Jacked Up to See Team's Cool New Netflix Uniforms
The Indiana Fever sit at 12-12 after losing to the New York Liberty on Tuesday night. It's not where the team wanted to be at this stage in the season but in context of the injuries that have plagued the roster all year it isn't the worst spot to be in. If Caitlin Clark soon returns from her latest ailment at full strength the Fever will still be well-positioned to make a push for the playoffs.
On Wednesday, the Fever brought back a fan favorite alternate uniform to get fans hyped for the back half of the season. The organization teamed up with Netflix to bring back a new version of the Fever's Stranger Things uniforms; they had previously released a similar version of those jerseys back in 2021.
The Fever also released a video showing the players' reactions to seeing the threads for the first time this year. They were very hyped.
Nothing wrong with bringing back a classic. The uniforms are a cool alternative look and make for excellent collector's items. Especially since the last season of the show will air this winter, so who knows if the Fever will bring back this partnership?
Clark and her teammates will don their Stranger Things threads on Thursday against the Las Vegas Aces. Per the team's release they're slated to wear them six more times over the remainder of the 2025 season.