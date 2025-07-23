Caitlin Clark’s Coach Didn’t Have Most Optimistic Injury Update for the Star Guard
Caitlin Clark sat out the Indiana Fever's 98-84 loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday night and it still might be a while before the star guard gets back on the court.
Clark has missed the last two games since re-aggravating the injury in a win over the Connecticut Sun. She also missed the WNBA All-Star Game last weekend.
When will Clark return from her latest injury? Fever coach Stephanie White didn't have the most optimistic update on that before the loss to the Liberty, according to the Indy Star's Chloe Peterson.
"Stephanie White says there’s no update on Caitlin Clark or a potential timeline," Peterson tweeted. "Clark met with another doctor this morning, but White says she hasn’t spoken with trainers about that yet."
That no "potential timeline" doesn't sound great. The Fever are now 12-12 on the season and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today but the race for the last few spots is getting closer.
The Fever's next game is Thursday night when they host Las Vegas Aces. Then on Sunday they will travel to Chicago to take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. It seems like the chances are high that Clark could miss both of those key games.
Hopefully White will have a better update soon.