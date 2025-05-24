Caitlin Clark Was So Fired Up After Hitting Deep Buzzer-Beater vs. Liberty
The Caitlin Clark show is up and running during Saturday's matchup between the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty.
Clark and the Fever faced off against the reigning WNBA champions in their toughest test of the young season on Saturday afternoon, and so far, the game has been a close one. The Liberty were up against the Fever until the end of the third quarter, when Clark took control of the game.
Clark, who previously went 0 for 12 from beyond the arc through six quarters of basketball, broke that short drought with a tough and-one late in the third.
Then, roughly a minute later, the Fever had the ball for one last possession to end the quarter. As the seconds ticked away, Clark dribbled past half court, created some space and then launched one from the logo right before the buzzer:
Perfection.
Clark was so fired up after her big shot, immediately going to celebrate with her teammates and coaches on the bench. You have to think some of the weight on her shoulders is lifted after making her first two treys in nearly two games—and what a way to do it.