Caitlin Clark Makes Unfortunate Career History After Fever Win vs. Dream
The Indiana Fever notched their second win of the season in Thursday's matchup against the Atlanta Dream in a game that notably featured none of Caitlin Clark's signature three-pointers.
The Fever got off to yet another a slow start against the Dream, and tensions between players were a little chippy early on. As the game progressed, Clark looked more comfortable in her shot but not by much. The second-year guard ended up going just 4 of 11 for 11 points while adding four rebounds and six assists, but she didn't make a single three (0 for 5).
This is the first time Clark hasn't made a three-pointer in a game in her WNBA career, according to StatHead. Clark had previously made a three in 42 consecutive games, the longest streak to begin a career in WNBA history.
There was only one time Clark went without a three in college, back when she was a sophomore at Iowa in a 2022 game against Purdue.
Still, the Fever were able to eke out the 81–76 win in spite of Clark's uncharacteristically poor three-point shooting performance. The team's rhythm got disrupted throughout the game from frequent calls on both sides, with Clark picking up her fifth foul late in the fourth. She came very close to fouling out (the WNBA limit before getting tossed is six), which also would have been an undesirable career first.
Ultimately, Clark's personal stain on her WNBA career was arguably overshadowed by the Fever's big team win to improve to 2–1 on the year. Veteran Natasha Howard, who missed the potential game-winning shot against the Dream in their last meeting, came back swinging with a team-high 26 points and Clark's back-court partner Kelsey Mitchell put up 17.
Clark likely won't be any less afraid to fire from long range next game, when the Fever host the New York Liberty on Saturday.