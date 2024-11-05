Caitlin Clark Had Fired-Up Message on Fever Hiring Stephanie White
A new era of Indiana Fever basketball began Monday with the official unveiling of Stephanie White as the franchise’s new head coach.
White replaced Christie Sides, who was fired on Oct. 27 despite helping lead the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016. In her first press conference in Indiana, White didn’t waste time heaping praise on the Fever’s roster and said she believed stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston would go down in WNBA history as “the greatest” to step onto the court.
Clark repaid the compliment on Monday.
“We know how much of a legend she is in Indiana,” Clark said of White, via ESPN. “I think that’s really cool. Playing against her, I would say I felt like her teams always had the best scouts against us. I think that just speaks to her knowledge of the game and her way to analyze, and she clearly was on to something. Hopefully, in turn, now that she knows how to stop us, that should be a good way to know how to [help us] beat certain things as well.”
White previously played for and coached the Fever—her homestate team—years ago, and Monday marked a heartfelt homecoming for the widely beloved coach. Clark, Boston and Fever teammate Lexie Hull were among those in attendance at the presser as the franchise introduced White along with new team president Kelly Krauskopf and general manager Amber Cox.
With a big year two in the WNBA coming up next May, Clark has every reason to be excited about the future of her team.