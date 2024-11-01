SI

Indiana Fever Officially Hire Stephanie White As New Head Coach

Caitlin Clark and the up-and-coming Fever have a new coach.

Stephanie White coaching the Connecticut Sun.
The Indiana Fever officially hired Stephanie White as their new head coach on Friday.

White, who coached the Connecticut Sun for the last two seasons, parted ways with the organization earlier this week as rumors swirled about her possibly becoming the new Fever head coach.

White previously spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Fever and then took the team to the WNBA Finals in her first season as head coach in 2015. After a .500 season in '16, she took a college coaching job at Vanderbilt. She returned to the WNBA in 2023 and took the Sun to the playoffs in both seasons.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Alexa Philippou and quickly confirmed with an official statement from the team.

White and Caitlin Clark have both previously had nice things to say about each other. White worked college basketball games for ESPN and the Big Ten Network where she called some of Clark's games at Iowa.

White replaces Christie Sides, who was fired just days ago. Clearly, the Fever were motivated to move quickly in their hiring process.

