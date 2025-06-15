Caitlin Clark Posted Four-Word Message After Big Win vs. Liberty
The Indiana Fever needed a big game from Caitlin Clark to topple the defending champs and previously undefeated New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon. They got it.
In Clark's first game back from her quad injury, the Fever superstar came close to a triple double (32 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds) and sank seven three-pointers, tying her WNBA career record. She had a hot hand from the start, launching a back-to-back-to-back barrage of threes in the first quarter to furiously stamp her return to court. The reigning Rookie of the Year also surpassed WNBA legend Candace Parker for the most 30 point, 5 rebound, 5 assist games in a player's first two seasons in the league (three).
After beating the Liberty, Clark took to social media to celebrate her team's underdog triumph.
Clark posted a series of photos from the game on her Instagram account and added the caption, "good to be back."
Clark also hilariously roasted teammate Sophie Cunningham on her Instagram Stories. The second-year guard shared a photo of her making a deep three-pointer with Cunningham in the background crouched over on the court. Prior to Clark's trey, Cunningham appeared to get knocked during a defensive play, but it didn't end up being serious.
Clark wrote in the caption, "Bro u good?" and tagged Cunningham.
The team's vibes are already off the charts in Clark's first game back from injury. Hopefully, the Fever can keep their momentum going for the rest of the season—up next is a home matchup against the Connecticut Sun scheduled for Tuesday night.