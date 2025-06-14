Caitlin Clark Didn't Waste Any Time in Return Game With Incredible First Quarter
Caitlin Clark returned to the Indiana Fever lineup Saturday after a three-week, five-game absence due to a left quad strain. Her return is a welcome sight for the Fever who went 2-3 without Clark in the lineup.
Ahead of the game, she shut down any thought of a potential minutes restriction, mentioning she didn't want to come back unless she was 100% ready. Well, she was certainly ready to return as she hit three three-pointers and scored nine points in less than 45 seconds during the first quarter against the defending champion New York Liberty.
Each attempt came well beyond the arc as the Liberty tried to do everything they could to defend the three-point barrage. But it was inevitable.
She had 14 points, two assists and two rebounds on 5-for-7 from the field and 3-for-5 from three-point range in the first frame Saturday. The hot stretch continued into the second quarter, too with two more threes to hit the 20-point mark in the first half.
Last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year, who was also named an All-Star in her first season, is averaging 19 points, 9.3 assists and six rebounds per game in four appearances to kick off year two. That scoring average is only going up after an incredible start to her first game back in the Fever lineup.