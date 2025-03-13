SI

Caitlin Clark Had Funny Line About Her Fever Teammate’s Stomach Muscles

CC had a good one on Instagram.

Brigid Kennedy

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark on Thursday, March 6, 2025.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark on Thursday, March 6, 2025. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark had quite the funny (but nonetheless commendatory) response to a photo carousel her teammate posted on Instagram, in which said teammate is looking positively shredded.

Fellow fever guard Lexie Hull shared the slideshow—a compilation of photos from her arrivals during the Unrivaled season—on social media on Wednesday, and she looks incredibly strong in every image, especially in her core. So Clark decided to pay her a little compliment while cracking a little joke.

"Dude mix in an ab workout ... probs would be smart," #22 quipped in the comments.

Not that it should matter, but Hull really is looking incredibly ripped and clearly quite prepped for the upcoming season. It's obvious both she (and Clark) have been putting in the work. Can't wait to see these two out on the court soon—the 2025 WNBA season begins May 16.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/WNBA