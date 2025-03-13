Caitlin Clark Had Funny Line About Her Fever Teammate’s Stomach Muscles
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark had quite the funny (but nonetheless commendatory) response to a photo carousel her teammate posted on Instagram, in which said teammate is looking positively shredded.
Fellow fever guard Lexie Hull shared the slideshow—a compilation of photos from her arrivals during the Unrivaled season—on social media on Wednesday, and she looks incredibly strong in every image, especially in her core. So Clark decided to pay her a little compliment while cracking a little joke.
"Dude mix in an ab workout ... probs would be smart," #22 quipped in the comments.
Not that it should matter, but Hull really is looking incredibly ripped and clearly quite prepped for the upcoming season. It's obvious both she (and Clark) have been putting in the work. Can't wait to see these two out on the court soon—the 2025 WNBA season begins May 16.