Caitlin Clark Had Funny Line About WNBA Players' Party-Filled All-Star Weekend
The WNBA had itself a time over 2025 All-Star Weekend, which consisted of plenty of videos at the club, some hangover-inducing social media posts, and one extremely chaotic-but-hilarious 72-hour livestream.
Even during the game, it was abundantly clear the vibe was more fun than competitive, and not just because Team Napheesa Collier stomped Team Caitlin Clark 151-131.
As for the debauchery-filled evenings, however, Clark did drop a funny line on that front when she and Collier were asked what preparatory messaging they had for their teams after "staying out a little bit [later] than you may have anticipated."
"What if we do that normally, you just never saw it?" Clark joked pregame, to the amusement of the room. "I'm not speaking for Phee, but ..."
The Indiana Fever guard also laughed about how both teams canceled their shootarounds on Saturday morning, which—let's be honest—definitely had something to do with the late night(s) before.
Watch that funny moment below:
Could both teams have benefitted from a better night of sleep before the big game? Sure— who wouldn't? But All-Star Weekend is more about having fun and bonding with your counterparts than winning—and it's safe to say none of these players would trade the memories they made for a bit more shut-eye.