Caitlin Clark Was Furious at Refs Over No-Call on Game-Ending Play of Fever’s Loss to Liberty
The Indiana Fever fell painfully short of a comeback against the New York Liberty in Saturday's loss, one that especially hurt for star Caitlin Clark who thought she was fouled on the game-ending play.
The Fever clawed their way back into the game in the second half and were able to match the reigning WNBA champions stride for stride late in the fourth. After a questionable no-call for DeWanna Bonner and then a foul call on Lexie Hull on the defensive side of the court, Indiana found itself down 90–88 with 2.9 seconds left in the game.
The Fever put the ball in the hands of Clark for the potential game-tying or game-winning shot on the final possession, but she was heavily guarded by the Liberty's Natasha Cloud.
Clark appeared to try to launch a three-pointer off the dribble when Cloud poked the ball away at the buzzer. Clark immediately turned to the nearest ref looking furious that she didn't get a foul call, as Cloud seemed to make some contact with Clark on the steal:
Here's a closer look at Cloud's clutch steal:
It was a chaotic ending for the Fever, who were on the unfortunate side of several controversial calls down the stretch. Clark finished with 18 points, five rebounds and 10 assists in the loss while shooting 2 of 11 from beyond the arc, including one ridiculous buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter.